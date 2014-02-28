Ad
Yeliseyev (r) with interim prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

Ukraine's EU ambassador watched revolution on internet

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine’s EU envoy, Kostiantyn Yeliseyev, watched the revolution on the internet with his staff at their embassy in Brussels last weekend.

He told EUobserver on Thursday (26 February) that their main source of news was a live-feed from Kiev city centre on the espreso.tv website.

“It was like it’s not real. Like I’m watching a movie in the cinema, especially when I saw these mansions and treasures belonging to the president and the prosecutor general,” he said.

“I felt a ki...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Yeliseyev (r) with interim prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

