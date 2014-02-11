Ad
euobserver
Nitra - a town marred by repeated violence by neo-nazis and a slow response by the authorities (Photo: Strocchi)

Slovak politicians battle apathy ahead of EU vote

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Oxford,

Slovaks might once again become the EU's least interested voters when it comes to the European elections.

Although some political parties are set to spice up their campaign with criticism of the European Union, something unseen in 2009 and 2004, Slovak voters are likely to channel their energy into an earlier race for the country's presidential seat.

The presidential contest is already highly divisive and marked by far-right views which have recently surfaced at the regional lev...

EU Political

