German firm EUROPIPE has been making pipes for Nord Stream since 2007 (Photo: www.nord-stream.com)

Nord Stream to pump EU gas by 2011, Russia says

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

A major new gas pipe connecting Russia to Germany will be up and running by 2011 Russia predicts, with Paris expected to join Berlin in giving the scheme political backing inside the EU.

"The need to diversify routes of supplying gas from my country to EU member states has been underlined by this crisis," Russia's EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, told EUobserver on Tuesday (20 January), as Russia's transit deadlock with Ukraine came to an end.

"The Nord Stream project will now be...

