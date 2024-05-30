Ad
euobserver
EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis: 'Intensive engagement' is ongoing with a raft of countries on the EU's new carbon tax  (Photo: European Union)

EU in 'intensive' talks with carbon border tax critics, says trade chief

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is in talks with a raft of countries from Africa and elsewhere who are concerned about the upcoming implementation of the bloc’s new carbon border tax. 

Speaking on Thursday (30 May), following a meeting of EU trade ministers — the first to discuss trade relations with Africa in two years — EU tra...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026
How 'law of unintended consequences' will push up price of a cup of coffee
Blackmailing the Global South on EU carbon border tax won't work
EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis: 'Intensive engagement' is ongoing with a raft of countries on the EU's new carbon tax  (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections