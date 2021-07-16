EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026

The European Commission has presented the world's first-ever import levy on certain goods produced in third countries with lower environmental standards - part of the effort to reduce emissions under its massive 'Fit-for-55' package.
The levy - officially known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) - aims to accelerate global climate action and, at the same time, prevent businesses from transferring production to non-EU coun...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
