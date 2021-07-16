Ad
euobserver
The EU expects the carbon border tax will bring in nearly €10bn a year (Photo: European Commission)

EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has presented the world's first-ever import levy on certain goods produced in third countries with lower environmental standards - part of the effort to reduce emissions under its massive 'Fit-for-55' package.

The levy - officially known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) - aims to accelerate global climate action and, at the same time, prevent businesses from transferring production to non-EU coun...

