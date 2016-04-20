Ukraine visa call puts Dutch PM in tight spot

The European Commission has said Ukraine is ready for its nationals to enter the EU without visas, putting the Netherlands in a tricky position.

A commission report on Wednesday (20 April) said Ukraine had met all criteria, including techncial items such as passport security and political demands such as the creation of new anti-corruption agencies.

The EU commissioner in charge, Dimitris Avramopoulos, said the visa move would help in “strengthening business, social and cultural...