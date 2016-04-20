Ukraine visa call puts Dutch PM in tight spot

The European Commission has said Ukraine is ready for its nationals to enter the EU without visas, putting the Netherlands in a tricky position.
A commission report on Wednesday (20 April) said Ukraine had met all criteria, including techncial items such as passport security and political demands such as the creation of new anti-corruption agencies.
The EU commissioner in charge, Dimitris Avramopoulos, said the visa move would help in “strengthening business, social and cultural...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
