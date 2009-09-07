Swedish foreign minister cancels Israel trip

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has cancelled an upcoming trip to Israel. But the decision is not linked to a dispute over a newspaper article about organ harvesting, Swedish officials say.
Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor said on Sunday (6 September) that Mr Bildt will not travel to Israel on 11 September as planned.
Mr Palmor gave no reason for the cancellation. But Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday cited "a source at the foreign ministry" as saying it was ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
