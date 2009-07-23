Ad
euobserver
German exporters have suffered from a shortage or trade finance (Photo: EUobserver)

China set to overtake Germany as world's largest exporter

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A World Trade Organisation report published on Wednesday (22 July) repeats an earlier forecast of a 10 percent fall in world trade levels this year.

At the same time, the quicker economic recovery expected in Asia is likely to see China overtake Germany as the world's largest exporter.

Discussing the new report in Singapore, the organisation's chief economist, Patrick Low, told journalists the two countries were likely to switch their positions at the top of the global trade lea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
German exporters have suffered from a shortage or trade finance (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections