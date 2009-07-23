China set to overtake Germany as world's largest exporter

A World Trade Organisation report published on Wednesday (22 July) repeats an earlier forecast of a 10 percent fall in world trade levels this year.

At the same time, the quicker economic recovery expected in Asia is likely to see China overtake Germany as the world's largest exporter.

Discussing the new report in Singapore, the organisation's chief economist, Patrick Low, told journalists the two countries were likely to switch their positions at the top of the global trade lea...