Russia tops Clinton's agenda in Europe

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton emphasized the importance of putting relations with Russia back on track, while reassuring Eastern Europeans of their security guarantees, at in informal dinner on Wednesday evening.
"We want to have a more robust and meaningful dialogue with Russia going forward on a range of issues," Ms Clinton told reporters travelling with her to Brussels.
Finnish foreign minister Alexander Stubb, who also participated at the transatlantic dinner with Ms C...
