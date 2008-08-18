Ad
Mr Kazulin speaking at a protest rally in March 2006 (Photo: Andrew Rettman)

Belarus frees prisoner in EU charm offensive

by Philippa Runner,

Belarus over the weekend freed its most prominent political prisoner, Alexander Kazulin, in a move welcomed by the EU, as Europe's "last dictatorship" tries to improve its image in the west.

The opposition leader walked out of the Vitba 3 jail on Saturday (16 August) after serving over two years of a five-and-a-half year sentence, with Belarus officials saying he has been granted a presidential pardon.

"We don't know what has happened and under what conditions he has been released...

