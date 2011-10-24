An MEP in Tunis: Women, Islamists do well in election

The first post-Arab Spring election has boosted the profile of women in Arab politics and is likely to yield an Islamist winner, according to an MEP who monitored the vote.

Portuguese socialist deputy Ana Gomes told EUobserver from Tunisia on Monday (24 October) that based on information from her monitoring group, the US-based National Democratic Intsitute, out of the 110 parties which ran, about six will make it to parliament and the moderate Islamist Ennahda party will get the most se...