Ukraine starts talks on visa-free travel to EU

The EU and Ukraine on Wednesday (29 October) launched talks on allowing Ukrainian citizens to travel visa-free to the EU, with Kiev hoping to finalise the process by 2012, but Brussels reluctant to commit to a specific date.

This is "really a very remarkable event" for EU-Ukraine relations, Ukrainian foreign minister Volodymyr Ogryzko told journalists in Brussels.

"For us, it is absolutely clear that this [achieving visa-free travel to the EU for Ukrainians] should be done not in ...