Celebrations of Europe Day in Kiev - a large majority of Ukrainians back their country's EU perspective. (Photo: EUUBC)

Ukraine starts talks on visa-free travel to EU

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU and Ukraine on Wednesday (29 October) launched talks on allowing Ukrainian citizens to travel visa-free to the EU, with Kiev hoping to finalise the process by 2012, but Brussels reluctant to commit to a specific date.

This is "really a very remarkable event" for EU-Ukraine relations, Ukrainian foreign minister Volodymyr Ogryzko told journalists in Brussels.

"For us, it is absolutely clear that this [achieving visa-free travel to the EU for Ukrainians] should be done not in ...

