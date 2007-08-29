Ad
Juncker: Developing countries could get their own IMF chief next time if they back the current EU's nominee (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker: EU could give up right to nominate IMF chief

by Lucia Kubosova,

The EU's nominee to be the next head of the International Monetary Fund may be the last European in the job, the eurozone's chief Jean-Claude Juncker has suggested.

He also indicated that support for the EU candidate this time round could see developing countries being the source of future IMF leaders.

"The next director will certainly not be a European," Luxembourg's prime minister and the president of the group of eurozone finance ministers said in an interview with FT Deutschla...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

