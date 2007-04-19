Ad
NATO soldiers on patrol in Kosovo: about 16,000 troops are needed to keep ethnic Serb and Albanian tensions at bay (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU ministers to avoid Kosovo question amid ongoing disunity

by Ekrem Krasniqi and Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Ongoing EU disunity over Kosovo has knocked the Balkan topic off the agenda of an EU foreign ministers' gathering next Monday (23 April), putting EU foreign policy chiefs in an awkward position when they meet with Russian diplomats later the same day.

"Western Balkans is taken off the agenda, because since Bremen no new developments have happened. It will be on the [EU foreign ministers'] agenda in May," a German EU presidency official said on Wednesday (18 April), referring to an earli...

