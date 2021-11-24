Biden's 'democracy summit' is a risky venture

US president Joe Biden's upcoming "summit of democracies" may excite those invited but it is a risky venture.
The online gathering is unlikely to help heal democracies' deep and largely self-inflicted wounds.
More damagingly, it could endanger much-needed collective action to tackle global challenges and make the world an even more fiercely contested place. The Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.