Kosovo's path to the EU is long (Photo: Marco Fieber)

France arrests former Kosovo PM

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

French border police have arrested the former prime minister of Kosovo on a Serbian warrant.

Ramush Haradinaj, a rebel commander in the Kosovar war and a current opposition leader, was detained by police on Wednesday (4 January) near the Swiss border.

Serbia, a candidate country for EU accession, says Haradinaj is a war criminal for his role in the conflict with Serbia in the late 1990s.

Kosovo declared independence in...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

