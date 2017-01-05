France arrests former Kosovo PM

French border police have arrested the former prime minister of Kosovo on a Serbian warrant.

Ramush Haradinaj, a rebel commander in the Kosovar war and a current opposition leader, was detained by police on Wednesday (4 January) near the Swiss border.

Serbia, a candidate country for EU accession, says Haradinaj is a war criminal for his role in the conflict with Serbia in the late 1990s.

Kosovo declared independence in...