France arrests former Kosovo PM

French border police have arrested the former prime minister of Kosovo on a Serbian warrant.
Ramush Haradinaj, a rebel commander in the Kosovar war and a current opposition leader, was detained by police on Wednesday (4 January) near the Swiss border.
Serbia, a candidate country for EU accession, says Haradinaj is a war criminal for his role in the conflict with Serbia in the late 1990s.
Kosovo declared independence in...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.