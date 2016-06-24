Scottish nationalists seize Brexit opportunity

Scotland voted to remain in the European Union, its first minister said on Friday (24 June) after the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU, reopening the issue of the region's independence.

”I will do all it takes to ensure these aspirations are realised,” Nicola Sturgeon said, adding that it was "democratically unacceptable" that Scotland "faces the prospect of being taken out of the EU against [its] will."

All 32 constituencies in Scotland backed the UK's EU membership, by 62 per...