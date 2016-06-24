Ad
euobserver
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland isn't leaving the EU. (Photo: Scottish National party)

Scottish nationalists seize Brexit opportunity

EU & the World
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Edinburgh,

Scotland voted to remain in the European Union, its first minister said on Friday (24 June) after the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU, reopening the issue of the region's independence.

”I will do all it takes to ensure these aspirations are realised,” Nicola Sturgeon said, adding that it was "democratically unacceptable" that Scotland "faces the prospect of being taken out of the EU against [its] will."

All 32 constituencies in Scotland backed the UK's EU membership, by 62 per...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Brexiters also vote in EU-friendly Scotland
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland isn't leaving the EU. (Photo: Scottish National party)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections