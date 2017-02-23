EU rules out post-Brexit 'hard border' with Northern Ireland

The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland should be "as open as possible" after Brexit and Northern Ireland should keep a right to fast-track EU membership, the Irish prime minister and European Commission chief said on Thursday (23 February).

"There should not be a return to a hard border of the past and there won't be," Enda Kenny told journalists after meeting Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

A few days earlier he had said the issue was "a matter of vital national interes...