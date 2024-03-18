Ad
euobserver
Belgian foreign minister Hadja Lahbib with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to agree Israeli-settler blacklist, Borrell says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are closing in on sanctions against a dozen Israeli settlers, amid Western efforts to also stop an Israeli-made famine in Gaza.

"It seems today we will agree sanctions on both Hamas and on violent settlers, who are harassing civilians in the West Bank," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (18 March).

Israel has killed over 31,000 people in Gaza after Palestinian group Hamas attack...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion
Israel using hunger as weapon of war, Borrell tells UN
Belgian foreign minister Hadja Lahbib with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections