EU to agree Israeli-settler blacklist, Borrell says

EU foreign ministers are closing in on sanctions against a dozen Israeli settlers, amid Western efforts to also stop an Israeli-made famine in Gaza.
"It seems today we will agree sanctions on both Hamas and on violent settlers, who are harassing civilians in the West Bank," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (18 March).
Israel has killed over 31,000 people in Gaza after Palestinian group Hamas attack...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
