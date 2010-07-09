Ad
'Sometimes they're not aware we know about them, sometimes they simply have no choice,' a US official said on bank snoops (Photo: Wikipedia)

'Swift' used in Norway's al Qaeda sting, US says

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Three al Qaeda suspects arrested in a Norway bomb plot were tracked down via the US anti-terrorism program searching through international bank transactions recorded by the Belgium-based company Swift, an American official said.

Norwegian police on Thursday said they had arrested three men suspected of having links to al Qaeda in a conspiracy with links to the US and UK. The men, one of whom was arrested in Germany, are suspected of planning to use bombs containing peroxide which are bo...

EU & the World
EU & the World
