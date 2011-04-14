Ad
euobserver
Belarus metro system: the floor of the station was littered with torn bags of sugar (Photo: Socialism Expo)

Sweden warns Lukashenko against exploiting bomb blast

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has warned Belarusian strongman Aleksander Lukashenko not to exploit this week's bomb attack to further crack down on political opponents.

Speaking to EUobserver from a Nato meeting in Berlin on Thursday (14 April), Bildt noted that Lukashenko's aggressive tone in a TV speech on Wednesday is a bad sign of things to come.

"He is very dismissive of the West, of human rights, of the opposition. He seems to be on a rampage against everybody. You get...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

