EU may need emergency summit to stop Orbán vetoing Russia sanctions

EU diplomats are on edge to see if Russia sanctions will be renewed, or if Europe will need to call a snap summit next week to make sure Hungary doesn't hand Moscow €210bn in frozen funds.
The prevailing feeling is that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will back down on his threat to veto the rollover of EU sanctions on Russia, which expire at midni...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.