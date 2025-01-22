Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orbán said on X late on Tuesday night that EU sanctions on Russia had failed, adding 'the time for change has come!' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU may need emergency summit to stop Orbán vetoing Russia sanctions

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman,

EU diplomats are on edge to see if Russia sanctions will be renewed, or if Europe will need to call a snap summit next week to make sure Hungary doesn't hand Moscow €210bn in frozen funds. 

The prevailing feeling is that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will back down on his threat to veto the rollover of EU sanctions on Russia, which expire at midni...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU can sanction Russians without warning, court says
EU warns Hungary on future fines, but brushes off spy report
A step-by-step programme for tackling Ukraine's corruption in 2025
Viktor Orbán said on X late on Tuesday night that EU sanctions on Russia had failed, adding 'the time for change has come!' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections