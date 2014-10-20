Ukraine needs reform to survive

With a shaky peace in the east agreed and parliamentary elections approaching, the focus in Ukraine is shifting back from war or peace to the country’s internal malaise.

After all, the Maidan events were not only a protest against former president Viktor Yanukovych’s foreign policy pivot to Russia. They also called for an end to wide-spread corruption and lack of democratic reforms.

President Petro Poroshenko recently declared the need to not merely walk down the path of reforms ...