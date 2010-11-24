Ad
Some firms in China and India have made huge profits producing and then destroying the fridge gases (Photo: Thomas Mues)

Imminent EU proposals to clamp down on fridge gas scam

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Commission proposals to clamp down on a trading scam linked to the controversial greenhouse gas HFC-23 are only days away, officials have indicated, amid fierce lobbying from businesses to water down the plans.

The gas, used in refrigeration and estimated to be 11,000 times more damaging than CO2, hit the headlines this summer when it emerged Chinese chemical companies were intentionally producing the pollutant purely to then collect valuable carbon permits under the UN's clea...

