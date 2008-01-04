Ad
euobserver
Tough words from Mr Kostunica (Photo: European Commission)

EU must choose between Serbia and Kosovo, Belgrade says

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova,

Serbia is stepping up its resistance towards the idea of Kosovo becoming independent, with the country's prime minister Vojislav Kostunica sending a clear warning to the European Union - either it backs Belgrade or Pristina.

"We have come to the point where the EU has to choose whether it wants for its partner a whole, internationally recognised Serbia or wants to create a quasi-state on Serbian territory", Mr Kostunica said in a written statement cited by Reuters on Thursday (3 Janua...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Tough words from Mr Kostunica (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections