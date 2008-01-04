EU must choose between Serbia and Kosovo, Belgrade says

Serbia is stepping up its resistance towards the idea of Kosovo becoming independent, with the country's prime minister Vojislav Kostunica sending a clear warning to the European Union - either it backs Belgrade or Pristina.

"We have come to the point where the EU has to choose whether it wants for its partner a whole, internationally recognised Serbia or wants to create a quasi-state on Serbian territory", Mr Kostunica said in a written statement cited by Reuters on Thursday (3 Janua...