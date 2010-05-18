EU skeptical about Iran nuclear deal

The EU on Monday (17 May) expressed reservations over a surprise deal brokered by Turkey and Brazil under which Iran would ship enriched uranium to Turkey in exchange for nuclear fuel.

The pact - agreed at the weekend by the foreign ministers of the three countries - commits Tehran to depositing 1,200 kilograms of low-enriched uranium in Turkey in return for fuel for a research reactor.

It comes after Iran and a broader group of countries under the auspices of the International At...