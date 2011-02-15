EU diplomat optimistic on Transniestria and Ukraine

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's top official covering post-Soviet countries and the western Balkans, has said he is optimistic about progress on the frozen conflict in Transniestria and on signing a landmark treaty with Ukraine this year.
Speaking to EUobserver by phone from Vienna on Monday (14 February) during his first meeting with the so-called 5+2 group on Transniestria, Mr Lajcak said there is a "positive dynamic" for giving the body a more formal status and for launching regular talks ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
