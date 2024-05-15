Ad
euobserver
Ethiopia is the latest state to face EU visa restrictions (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Analysis

Visa sanctions - the EU's new weapon in migration control

EU & the World
Migration
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

At a migration-focused summit in February 2023, EU leaders agreed to ramp up action on migration control and repatriation while also threatening to suspend aid, tariff-free trade and visa access to countries that refuse to take back failed asylum seekers.

The EU has been squeamish about suspending aid or trade, but it has become incr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU visa bans to 'pressure' Lukashenko
Ethiopia is the latest state to face EU visa restrictions (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections