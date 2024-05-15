Visa sanctions - the EU's new weapon in migration control

At a migration-focused summit in February 2023, EU leaders agreed to ramp up action on migration control and repatriation while also threatening to suspend aid, tariff-free trade and visa access to countries that refuse to take back failed asylum seekers.
The EU has been squeamish about suspending aid or trade, but it has become incr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.