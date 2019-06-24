Russia tried to stir up Irish troubles, US think tank says

"Brazen forgeries" designed to fan sectarian violence in Northern Ireland were sown online by a "Russian operation", a US think tank has said.
One involved a fake tweet by the UK defence minister about the Real Irish Republican Army (RIRA), a militant group.
Another one was a false email by a Northern Irish party leader on Brexit.
And a third one said the RIRA had invited "Muslim extremists" to join them to "fight on the [sic] Irish soil".
The inflammatory content wa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.