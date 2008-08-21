Ad
EU has decided to add extra €40 million on its aid cheque for Palestinians (Photo: European Commission)

EU to pay Palestinian authority wages

by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Union has announced it will boost its financial aid to the Palestinian Authority by €40 million in a bid to secure salaries for government workers.

"This extra package is a clear indication that we are continuing and reinforcing our commitment to the Palestinian people," EU's external affairs commissioner Benita Ferrero Waldner said in a statement on Wednesday (20 August).

The financial injection comes on top of €256 million provided so far by the EU this year by oth...

