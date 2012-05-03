Poland: Euro2012 boycott based on ulterior motives

The President of Poland - which is co-hosting Euro2012 with Ukraine - has accused EU politicians planning to boycott Ukrainian matches of ulterior motives.

Speaking on national TV on Wednesday (2 May), Bronislaw Komorowski said the crackdown on opposition in Ukraine is not comparable to events which prompted previous Western boycotts - of the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

"These were the effects of war which Russia launched against Afghanistan or the ...