Ad
euobserver
Turkmenistan - on a par with North Korea and Burma, NGOs say (Photo: d_proffer)

EU presidency defends credentials after Turkmenistan move

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Swedish EU presidency has defended its human rights credentials after adopting a new trade pact with Turkmenistan.

"Human Rights are important to the Swedish presidency and they are indeed an essential element of the agreement," Sweden's EU ambassador Ulrika Barklund-Larsson told EUobserver on Wednesday (29 July).

"More generally, human rights and the rule of law underpin the EU's relations with Turkmenistan, as with the whole Central Asian region."

Ms Barklund-Larsson's...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Turkmenistan - on a par with North Korea and Burma, NGOs say (Photo: d_proffer)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections