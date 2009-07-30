EU presidency defends credentials after Turkmenistan move

The Swedish EU presidency has defended its human rights credentials after adopting a new trade pact with Turkmenistan.

"Human Rights are important to the Swedish presidency and they are indeed an essential element of the agreement," Sweden's EU ambassador Ulrika Barklund-Larsson told EUobserver on Wednesday (29 July).

"More generally, human rights and the rule of law underpin the EU's relations with Turkmenistan, as with the whole Central Asian region."

Ms Barklund-Larsson's...