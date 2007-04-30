Risk of renewed east-west confrontation, says German FM

German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned of a risk of a new east-west conflict following a sharp deterioration in relations between Moscow and western states in recent months.

Reacting to the news that Russia wants to suspend a key arms treaty, Mr Steinmeier said this was a "cause for concern" and "goes in the wrong direction."

"We must prevent this. It cannot be allowed to come to a new spiral in mistrust between the west and Russia," he told Germany's Bild news...