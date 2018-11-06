Ad
euobserver
Donald Tusk: 'The will to keep Poland in the EU by all means might be smaller than in the case of the UK'. (Photo: European Council)

Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government could accidentally trigger Poland's EU exit - the same way that Britain stumbled out of the bloc, Donald Tusk has said.

"The matter is dramatically serious. The risk is deadly serious. I want everybody to come to their senses," the EU Council president, who was Poland's prime minister until 2014, told press in Warsaw on Monday (5 November).

"It doesn't matter to me whether Jaroslaw Kaczynski plans to leave the EU, or just initiates some processes which lead ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ireland comes first, and no financial services, Tusk tells UK
Poland and Greece still eye WWII billions from Germany
EU ombudsman asks Tusk for more transparency
Donald Tusk: 'The will to keep Poland in the EU by all means might be smaller than in the case of the UK'. (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections