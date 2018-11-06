Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns

The Polish government could accidentally trigger Poland's EU exit - the same way that Britain stumbled out of the bloc, Donald Tusk has said.

"The matter is dramatically serious. The risk is deadly serious. I want everybody to come to their senses," the EU Council president, who was Poland's prime minister until 2014, told press in Warsaw on Monday (5 November).

"It doesn't matter to me whether Jaroslaw Kaczynski plans to leave the EU, or just initiates some processes which lead ...