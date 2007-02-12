Ministers gather to thrash out EU-Serbia problem

EU foreign ministers are set to debate today what kind of promise the bloc should make to Serbia in return for forming a pro-European government and for remaining open for discussions on the future status of Kosovo.
Serbia and Kosovo will dominate the ministerial debate, with member states' diplomats having failed to agree on a common position before the meeting.
"The open question remains what message we should send to Serbia concerning the SAA [Stabilisation and Association Agre...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here