Ad
euobserver
The Brussels HQ could see a heated debate on Serbia (Photo: Council)

Ministers gather to thrash out EU-Serbia problem

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are set to debate today what kind of promise the bloc should make to Serbia in return for forming a pro-European government and for remaining open for discussions on the future status of Kosovo.

Serbia and Kosovo will dominate the ministerial debate, with member states' diplomats having failed to agree on a common position before the meeting.

"The open question remains what message we should send to Serbia concerning the SAA [Stabilisation and Association Agre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Europe needs a stable Serbia
The Brussels HQ could see a heated debate on Serbia (Photo: Council)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections