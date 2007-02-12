Ad
euobserver
"We need a win-win solution, and we can get to one by undoing the freeze on Serbia's SAA" (Photo: OSCE)

Europe needs a stable Serbia

Opinion
by Dimitrij Rupel,

The hour of Kosovo has arrived – the UN Special Envoy Martti Ahtisaari has delivered his report. The EU position on this is clear; we support the Ahtisaari process, and I suspect we will soon be discussing the recommendations outlined in the report.\n \nThe Western Balkan region is at a critical junction, with Kosovo's status in the process of resolution, Serbian in a post-election stage, and Macedonia in a bid for EU candidate status.\n \nNow is high time for the EU to assume the ownership o...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Opinion
