Europe needs a stable Serbia

The hour of Kosovo has arrived – the UN Special Envoy Martti Ahtisaari has delivered his report. The EU position on this is clear; we support the Ahtisaari process, and I suspect we will soon be discussing the recommendations outlined in the report.



The Western Balkan region is at a critical junction, with Kosovo's status in the process of resolution, Serbian in a post-election stage, and Macedonia in a bid for EU candidate status.



Now is high time for the EU to assume the ownership o...