France keen to muscle in on Middle East peace process

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has called a Middle East summit in Paris and criticised Barack Obama's and Catherine Ashton's handling of the peace process so far.

Speaking at a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Elysee palace on Monday (26 September), the French leader invited Mr Abbas, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to come to the French capital in late October.

He said the Paris summit will prepare for a l...