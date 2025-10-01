Ad
euobserver
Close to €170bn in frozen Russian assets are parked at Brussels clearing house Euroclear — with complex legal worries about seizing them (Photo: Benoit)

EU edges closer to deal on massive Ukraine 'reparations loan' financed by Russian assets

EU & the World
Green Economy
Ukraine
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU leaders are moving closer towards an agreement that would see billions of euros in frozen Russian assets used as collateral for a massive loan to support Ukraine. 

An ambitious proposal to use Russian funds estimated to total around €170bn, was high on the ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

What this week's Belarus-Russia military drill tells us about Lukashenko's new posturing
EU leaders to discuss financial fix to funnel frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
No new hurdles planned for Russian tourists to EU
Four EU states paid more for Russian LNG than they gave to Ukraine
EU to curb Russian diplomats' travel in Europe
Close to €170bn in frozen Russian assets are parked at Brussels clearing house Euroclear — with complex legal worries about seizing them (Photo: Benoit)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections