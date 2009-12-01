EU trying to 'provoke' Israeli government, analyst says

EU plans to call for East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state have been described as a "provocation" of Israel's right-wing government by a key figure in the history of the Middle East Peace Process.

Israeli daily Haaretz on Tuesday (1 December) published a leaked copy of a draft statement on Israel to be adopted by EU foreign ministers next week.

The text - which is likely to undergo changes during internal EU discussions in the run-up to the ministerial mee...