EU trying to 'provoke' Israeli government, analyst says

EU plans to call for East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state have been described as a "provocation" of Israel's right-wing government by a key figure in the history of the Middle East Peace Process.
Israeli daily Haaretz on Tuesday (1 December) published a leaked copy of a draft statement on Israel to be adopted by EU foreign ministers next week.
The text - which is likely to undergo changes during internal EU discussions in the run-up to the ministerial mee...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
