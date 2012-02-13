Arab Spring: EU influence at risk

Egypt on Saturday (11 February) marked the first anniversary of the fall of Hosni Mubarak, with crowds blocking the streets of Cairo and demanding that the ruling Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (Scaf) delivers on its promise to transfer power to civilian rule.

Egypt is a showcase of how the European Union's weight in the region is decreasing.

So far, the Union has been little more than a timid bystander in Egypt's democratic transition. Now it is standing by and watching as ...