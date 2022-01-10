EU anti-piracy mission risks ejection from Somalia

The EU's flagship naval operation risks losing permission to pursue pirates in Somalia's waters due to local politics.
The Somalian federal government, in December, agreed to extend a UN mandate for the EU operation, called Atalanta, for just three months.
And its future intentions were "rather ambivalent" and "to be doubted", according to an internal EU foreign-service paper, dated 5 January and seen by EUobserver.
Somalia's new "posture towards the international presenc...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
