Putin tells Europe not to be 'stingy' in Ukrainian gas row

The EU should pay the Ukrainian gas debt and not be "stingy", Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday, raising fresh concerns about gas disruptions in the upcoming winter, just as Kiev prepares for presidential elections.

"We have already paid US$2.5 billion to Ukraine for the transit. In other words, we rendered big economic aid to our Ukrainian partners by paying for the transit until the first quarter of 2010 inclusive. So let Europeans give at least a billion. Why are t...