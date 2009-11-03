Ad
euobserver
Russian PM Putin says the EU should not be 'stingy' (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

Putin tells Europe not to be 'stingy' in Ukrainian gas row

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

The EU should pay the Ukrainian gas debt and not be "stingy", Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday, raising fresh concerns about gas disruptions in the upcoming winter, just as Kiev prepares for presidential elections.

"We have already paid US$2.5 billion to Ukraine for the transit. In other words, we rendered big economic aid to our Ukrainian partners by paying for the transit until the first quarter of 2010 inclusive. So let Europeans give at least a billion. Why are t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Russian PM Putin says the EU should not be 'stingy' (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections