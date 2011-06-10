Ad
Graffiti on a West Bank wall (Photo: amerune)

Former leaders tell US, EU to support Palestinian unity

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A group of prominent former politicians has called on the United States and Europe to support the reconciliation process between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas, warning that failure to do so would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region.

"If Palestinian reconciliation is undermined, it will throw the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into an even deeper impasse," the group said in a letter addressed to US state secretary Hillary Clinton and EU high representative Cather...

