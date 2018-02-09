Kosovo drops objection to EU court

EU powers and the US have welcomed Kosovo's decision to cease efforts to overturn a war crimes tribunal.
"Only by upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all victims can Kosovo affirm its maturity as a state and its readiness to fully integrate into Europe and the international community," the Kosovo embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US said in a statement on Thursday (8 February).
"We expect Kosovo's leaders to keep their word and all Kosovo institu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
