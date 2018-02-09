Ad
The Kosovo court will meet in The Hague for fear of witness intimidation in Kosovo (Photo: Bamshad Houshyani)

Kosovo drops objection to EU court

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU powers and the US have welcomed Kosovo's decision to cease efforts to overturn a war crimes tribunal.

"Only by upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all victims can Kosovo affirm its maturity as a state and its readiness to fully integrate into Europe and the international community," the Kosovo embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US said in a statement on Thursday (8 February).

"We expect Kosovo's leaders to keep their word and all Kosovo institu...

Andrew Rettman

Andrew Rettman

