Kosovo drops objection to EU court

EU powers and the US have welcomed Kosovo's decision to cease efforts to overturn a war crimes tribunal.

"Only by upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all victims can Kosovo affirm its maturity as a state and its readiness to fully integrate into Europe and the international community," the Kosovo embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the US said in a statement on Thursday (8 February).

"We expect Kosovo's leaders to keep their word and all Kosovo institu...