Polish Holocaust law threatens US and EU ties

Poland's president has signed a Holocaust gag law, widening rifts with the country's Western allies.
"It's important to protect the good name of Poland and the Polish people … so that we are not slandered as a state and as a nation," the president, Andrzej Duda, said in Warsaw on Tuesday (6 February).
"We have a right to our historical truth," he added.
The law says that "whoever publicly and contrary to the facts attribu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
