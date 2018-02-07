Polish Holocaust law threatens US and EU ties

Poland's president has signed a Holocaust gag law, widening rifts with the country's Western allies.

"It's important to protect the good name of Poland and the Polish people … so that we are not slandered as a state and as a nation," the president, Andrzej Duda, said in Warsaw on Tuesday (6 February).

"We have a right to our historical truth," he added.

The law says that "whoever publicly and contrary to the facts attribu...