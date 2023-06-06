Ad
Christians and Palestinians targeted by violent Israeli settlers in holy city, EU report said (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

Israeli settlers encircling Jerusalem, EU envoys warn

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Senior diplomats believe there should be EU visa-bans on violent Israeli settlers and obstructive officials, as occupation makes Palestinian lives ever harder.

EU countries ought to "consider possible measures as regards immigration regulations" on "known violent settlers and those calling for acts of violence," the diplomats said.

The EU should also impose "reciprocity" against "Israeli discriminatory visa practices restricting freedom of movement of EU citizens", they added. <...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

