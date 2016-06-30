Scotland's first minister tests EU waters

Less than a week after the UK referendum - in which the English and Welsh voted to leave the EU, but the Scots and Northern Irish opted to stay - Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon embarked on a tour of the EU institutions.

The nationalist party leader has spent recent days saying that her people voted to stay in the EU, and could be willing to secede from the UK to protect their relationship with the EU.

Sturgeon’s strong pro-European statements in the EU capital on Wedn...