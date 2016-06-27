Ad
euobserver
Huebner: EU rules need to be changed for English to become an EU official once the UK leaves (Photo: epp group)

English at risk as official EU language

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A senior MEP has said English would be dropped as an EU official language once the UK leaves the bloc, unless rules are changed.

"If we don't have the UK, we don't have English," Polish centre-right MEP Danuta Huebner told reporters in Brussels on Monday (27 June).

Huebner chairs the European Parliament's committee on constitutional affairs (AFCO). The committee oversees the parliament's role on the UK's exit from the European Union.

Speaking in English, Huebner said EU rul...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

