EU likely to extend Russia sanctions before summit

The EU is preparing to extend its economic sanctions on Russia before the June summit, as Russian diplomats target a winter deadline instead.
The preferred option of EU Council chief Donald Tusk is for EU states' ambassadors to conclude the Russia decision so that leaders can focus on the aftermath of the UK referendum.
A few Russia-friendly EU countries have told the Dutch EU presidency they wanted a debate on Russia relations, however.
The compromise could be to do the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
