Syria refugees: Nowhere to go

This Saturday (20 June), on World Refugee Day, there will be much well-deserved appreciation of Syria’s neighbours for hosting nearly 4 million refugees.

But with thousands more desperate people at the border, and many others still trapped inside Syria, including 7.6 million internally displaced people, the prospects of escaping the country are becoming ever more difficult.

There is an urgent need for Europe to help.

Facing extreme danger, Syrians have joined the unprecede...